Left Menu

Taiwan universities shift online, museums shut in battle with COVID-19

Taipei's National Palace Museum, home to one of the world's best and most extensive collections of Chinese art, said it too would close from Saturday. The current cluster of infections has centred on the north and Taipei, but cases have also cropped up elsewhere, such as the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-05-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 06:50 IST
Taiwan universities shift online, museums shut in battle with COVID-19

Major universities in northern Taiwan are shifting to online learning and some museums will shut as the island grapples with a rare spike in domestic COVID-19 infections, taking urgent measures to stop the spread. Although Taiwan has just 1,290 cases, most of them imported from abroad, among a population of about 24 million, a recent small rise in community transmissions has spooked residents used to life carrying on as normal, despite the global pandemic.

Though the government has not yet raised the alert level, which could cause the closure of shops selling non-essential items and severely limit gatherings, other curbs are being stepped up, especially in Taipei, the capital. Late on Friday, several universities, including the elite National Taiwan University, said they would immediately switch to remote learning, telling students to stay away from campuses.

"As COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, please be reminded to wear a mask at all times when you go out, wash hands frequently, and keep appropriate social distancing," National Taiwan University said in a statement. The Taipei Fine Arts Museum, where people have queued for a hugely popular exhibition by Japanese artist Shiota Chiharu opened this month, said it would close from Saturday to comply with the city's prevention rules.

"The re-opening date will be announced according to the epidemic situation and city regulations," it said. Taipei's National Palace Museum, home to one of the world's best and most extensive collections of Chinese art, said it too would close from Saturday.

The current cluster of infections has centred on the north and Taipei, but cases have also cropped up elsewhere, such as the major southern port city of Kaohsiung. Its mayor, Chen Chi-mai, said authorities would disinfect wide range of public spaces, including the night markets that are usually a big draw for hungry tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Doodle to commemorate National Day in Paraguay

Happy independence day ParaguayToday is Paraguays National Day, a national holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the countrys official declaration of independence. Google illustrate a beautiful doodles on Paraguays flag.In May 14, 1811...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 64-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...

Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing seven, injuring hundreds

Two tornadoes ripped through Chinas central city of Wuhan and a town in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing seven people and injuring hundreds while destroying homes and property, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.Six pe...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 60-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021