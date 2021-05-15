Left Menu

'Money Heist' concludes filming for fifth and final season

Netflix's smash hit Spanish series ''Money Heist'' has ended production on its fifth and final season.

Created by Alex Pina, the show, titled ''La Casa De Papel'' in Spanish, started production on its eight-part final season in August 2020, after the premiere of the fourth season in April.

The streamer announced the news of filming wrap in a post on Twitter, sharing a photo of the core cast from the sets.

''What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of 'La Casa de Papel' / 'Money Heist'. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends,'' Netflix tweeted.

Set in Madrid, the first two seasons of the show follows a mysterious man known as ''The Professor'' (Alvaro Morte) who recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out an ambitious plan of robbing the Royal Mint of Spain.

In the next two seasons, the group are forced out of hiding and find themselves preparing for a second heist, this time on the Bank of Spain, as they again deal with hostages and police forces.

The show's cast also include Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

