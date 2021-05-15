Left Menu

Lockdown has been emotionally hard for me: actor Sumona Chakravarti

The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me, she added.The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said she thought of sharing her feelings to let people know that everyone is struggling and fighting something in their lives at this point of a time.Today i worked out.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:12 IST
Actor Sumona Chakravarti, best known for featuring in ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', has opened up about the emotional toll that the coronavirus-induced lockdown has taken on her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 32-year-old actor poured her heart out about the varied emotions that she is going through amid the lockdown.

Though she is currently ''unemployed'', Chakravarti believes she is still in a privileged position as the actor is able to feed her family.

''Did a proper workout at home after ages... Some days I feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed and yet am able to feed my family and myself. That is privilege.

''Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when I am feeling low due to pms’in (Premenstrual syndrome). The mood swings play havoc emotionally,'' she wrote alongside a post-workout photo of hers.

Chakravarti revealed that since 2011, she has been battling endometriosis, a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

''Something I've never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me,” she added.

The ''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'' actor said she thought of sharing her feelings to let people know that everyone is struggling and fighting something in their lives at this point of a time.

''Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought I'll share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. ''We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is love, compassion and kindness. And then we’ll sail through this storm as well,'' she said.

Chakravarti, who has also acted in films like ''Barfi!'' and ''Kick'', said she decided to open up with the intention to inspire people.

''It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then I guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis,'' she said.

