Vivek Oberoi lauds Aditya Chopra's COVID relief work, calls him a 'leader'

Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi on Saturday lauded Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra's move to divert the production house's 50 years celebration budget to providing cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:21 IST
Vivek Oberoi, Aditya Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi on Saturday lauded Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra's move to divert the production house's 50 years celebration budget to providing cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri. The 'Saathiya' actor took to Twitter and penned a short note to appreciate Aditya's efforts in helping people in need.

He wrote, "Hats off to #AdityaChopra for turning the budget of the incredible milestone of #YRF50 into a source of helping the people in need." "Truly a leader, not just in the film fraternity but now also in humanity.@yrf#TeamYRF" added Vivek.

The year 2020 marked the completion of 50 years of India's biggest production house Yash Raj Films and the 49-year-old film producer had grand plans to celebrate this incredible milestone for the company globally. At the time, Chopra had earmarked a big budget for these celebrations that would have become huge talking points. With COVID-19's second wave ravaging the country and shutting down the industry again, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' director made a move of diverting the entire YRF 50 celebration budget to aid the industry and its daily wage earners.

YRF started a new initiative that sees their foundation provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri from the YRF Studios kitchen. This is in addition to all the efforts that the studio has already undertaken for the Hindi film industry. Aditya launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative last week, aimed at providing financial support to thousands of film industry workers.

As part of the initiative, the Yash Raj foundation will oversee direct benefit transfers of Rs 5000 to women and senior citizens in the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for one month through their NGO partner Youth Feed India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

