Robert Eggers' 'The Northman' to debut in April 2022

Filmmaker Robert Eggers' much-awaited Viking revenge drama ''The Northman'' will release in the US on April 8, 2022.

The announcement was made by studio Focus Features in a statement posted on its official website.

''The Northman'' is Eggers' follow-up project to his 2019 indie thriller ''The Lighthouse'', starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead.

Described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, the story is about a Nordic prince on the quest to avenge his father's murder.

The film's ensemble cast include Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Bjork and Claes Bang.

Eggers co-wrote the film's screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon.

The movie is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency.

