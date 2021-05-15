Miley Cyrus inks overall deal with NBCUniversal

Singer-actor Miley Cyrus has signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal under which she will develop and appear in projects across the NBCU television and streaming portfolio.

According to Variety, the deal includes a development component and a commitment to three specials starring Cyrus, produced by her banner Hopetown Entertainment.

The first of the three projects would be the Pride concert special “Stand By You,” for Peacock. Under the pact, the production company will also develop scripted and unscripted projects for the NBCU outlets including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years. Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. ''We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event,'' Cyrus said in a statement.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said Cyrus was ''the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar'' and her Pride special, ‘Stand By You’ is the perfect way to kick off the partnership. PTI SHD SHD

