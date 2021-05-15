Left Menu

'Schitt's Creek' director Jerry Ciccoritti to helm 'The Psychology of Stupidity' TV adaptation

Canadian director Jerry Ciccoritti has come on board to produce and direct the TV adaptation of French scientist-author Jean-Francois Marmions book The Psychology of Stupidity. Done in a gentle, funny, compassionate way, Steindorff said.Torrents of stupidity seem to flood the entire planet, shattering the dykes of social networks and even trickling down to the Capitol.

Canadian director Jerry Ciccoritti has come on board to produce and direct the TV adaptation of French scientist-author Jean-Francois Marmion's book ''The Psychology of Stupidity''. According to Variety, the half-hour comedy follows neuroscientist psychologist Anthony, who opens a practice to try to cure people of stupid behavior under the mantra that until you accept your own stupidity, you can‘t expect others to stop acting so stupidly. Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell's Stone Village Television, are producing the project along with Herbert Kloiber's Munich-based production outfit and finance firm Night Train Media.

“All people have blind spots. This show will not attack people but rather point out the stupid things we do and believe. A new awareness of overlooked issues. Done in a gentle, funny, compassionate way,'' Steindorff said.

“Torrents of stupidity seem to flood the entire planet, shattering the dykes of social networks and even trickling down to the Capitol. It will not be said that we’ll drown without struggling,” Marmion added.

