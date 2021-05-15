'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:33 IST
ABC's award-winning sitcom ''Black-ish'' is set to conclude with its eighth and final season.

Kenya Barris, who created the comedy series, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.

''In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way,'' Barris said.

''Black-ish'', which debuted on ABC in 2014, follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross).

The show revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues. It also features Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jeff Meacham, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole and Lawrence Fishburne.

Barris said ''Black-ish'' has changed his life in ''so many ways'' and he is proud of conversations that the show has started over the years.

''None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of family, culture, and the world in general.

''All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period... especially on a network television comedy,'' he said.

Barris expressed his gratitude to the show's cast as well as crew for making ''Black-ish'' a success.

''Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my 'Black-ish' family for all you have given of yourselves,'' he added.

