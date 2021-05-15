Left Menu

Robert De Niro's leg injury won't impact filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's leg injury will have no impact on the filming of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming directorial 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:42 IST
Robert De Niro's leg injury won't impact filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Robert De Niro. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's leg injury will have no impact on the filming of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming directorial 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'. De Niro was injured at his home in Oklahoma, where he was living to film Scorsese's big-budget period thriller, and later returned to New York, where he is currently seeking medical treatment.

However, the actor's injury will not impact the shooting of the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for the actor provided the details regarding his health condition recently. De Niro is receiving medical treatment back home in NY and is not scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York," De Niro's representative told the outlet. "This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," the rep added.

'Killers of the Flower Moon', written by Eric Roth and based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma against the backdrop of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

In the upcoming film, De Niro will play the role of powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio will essay the part of his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. Gladstone, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations, portrays an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest. Plemons will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Scorsese is directing and producing 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021