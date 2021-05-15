Brian Van Holt cast as John Reinke in Peacock's 'Joe Exotic' series

Left Menu

House of Wax actor Brian Van Holt has been tapped to play the role of zoo manager John Reinke in streaming service Peacocks Joe Exotic limited series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:44 IST
''House of Wax'' actor Brian Van Holt has been tapped to play the role of zoo manager John Reinke in streaming service Peacock's ''Joe Exotic'' limited series. According to Variety, the series features actor Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as ''Tiger King'' Joe Exotic.

Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, “Joe Exotic” centers on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. ''Carole sets out to shut down Joe's venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But she has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous,'' the description reads.

Exotic and Baskin became popular worldwide after the success of a seven-episode Netflix series that became a rage among the audiences soon after its debut in March last year.

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka ''Joe Exotic'', a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation.

Etan Frankel is on board as writer and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

McKinnon will also serve as executive producer alongside Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

