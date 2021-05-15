Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee treats fans to breathtaking glimpses from his recent outing

Amid the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday treated fans to a picturesque view from his recent outing.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:36 IST
Manoj Bajpayee treats fans to breathtaking glimpses from his recent outing
Manoj Bajpayee (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared beautiful glimpses featuring snow-capped mountains and lush flora.

Bajpayee shared a carousel of pictures and a video that featured the early morning view at the breathtakingly beautiful location. The first picture sees a scenic view of pine trees and clouds covering the mountains as the sun is about to rise, followed by a morning view from his room's balcony.

The short clip sees a bright morning amid the hills as the sweet melody of birds chirping amid the mesmerising location soothes ears, Bajpayee pans the camera from the mountain view to the pine trees and ends the video by capturing the boundary of his stay. The third picture is a beautiful view of a rainbow shining brightly amid the green vegetation-filled mountains, followed by the photo of a night scene as the sky turns red and the moon shows up in the slightly clouded dark sky and the mountains.

The 'Sooraj Par Mangal Bhari' star captioned the post, "Away from everyone & everywhere .....!!!!" Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mohit Chhabra and more than 29 thousand fans liked the post, with many adoring the view. Scores of fans left heart-shaped eyes and fire emoticons over the post.

On the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in the crime feature drama titled 'Silence: Can You Hear It?' The actor has got season two of his insanely popular web series 'The Family Man' in the pipeline. (ANI)

