Machine Gun Kelly reveals Bernie Sanders helped him in his relationship with Megan Fox

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that he owes a debt of gratitude to US Senator Bernie Sanders after the politician provided much-needed assistance to him early on in Kelly's relationship with actor Megan Fox.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:46 IST
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Bernie Sanders. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that he owes a debt of gratitude to US Senator Bernie Sanders after the politician provided much-needed assistance to him early on in Kelly's relationship with actor Megan Fox. According to Fox News, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker explained during an appearance on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday, telling the talk show host that Sanders helped him obtain a passport when Fox had to jet to Bulgaria to film a movie and he hadn't yet gotten his own stamp booklet.

He pressed that during the stressful time, he was kind of freaking out as Fox's departure had come "really new in our relationship." To soften the blow, Kelly said Fox, instead gifted him a vial of her own blood as a literal point that she'd always be with him. He displayed the vial for DeGeneres and company while gushing over his love since August 2020 when they revealed their romance last summer.

Speaking about his gift, Kelly said, "Some people give a handkerchief or whatever to their partner, or whatever. She gave me her DNA." To this DeGeneres asked, "So, did you ever get a passport?" "You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders," he revealed drawing laughs from the audience.

Thanking the US Senator, he continued, "Thank you so much. I haven't talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much." Kelly and Fox met while filming the upcoming movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. They started dating after Fox's split from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

The former pair were married for nearly 10 years and are parents to sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Green confirmed they separated last May, with Fox ultimately filing for divorce in November. (ANI)

