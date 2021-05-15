Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Left Menu

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly.

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kartik shared a throwback picture wearing a face mask, subtly underlining the usage of masks in the current scenario as well.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star took to Instagram and shared an intriguing picture that seems to be from his teenage days. The picture sees Aaryan donning a green face mask as he is dressed in a white T-shirt and makes a peace out sign while posing for the lens. The actor looks slim as compared to his current physique and is seen sporting a spiked hairstyle. Asking fans for help in captioning the picture, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor wrote, "Wrong captions only," and the actor even responded to the most hilarious replies.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, "Good (two raised hands,) ...At least There is a MASK on the face .. (winking emoticon) @kartikaaryan," to which Aaryan replied by writing, "Sanskaari bachcha" and added a smiling emoticon. Sophie Chourdy wrote, "I was always into masks (laughing with teary eyes emoticon)," and the 'Pyar Ka Punchanama' star replied, "Sophie, now be in-two masks."

Gajraj Rao commented, "Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare" (in reference to the song from Kartik's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor announced him the winner saying, "Gajraj Rao 'Badhai Ho, sir aap jeet gayein."

Celebrity fashion designer and stylist Manish Malhotra and more than 3.2 lakh fans adored the throwback photo of the star. Time and again, Kartik has used his social media platforms to create awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic as well as urged his fans to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Also initiating a talk show last year, Kartik put forth the conversations with covid warriors.

Currently, using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for COVID patients, Kartik has also been urging everyone to help the needy while making generous contributions himself. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

