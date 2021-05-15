Disney World will no longer require guests to wear mask outdoors

People planning a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, now have a reason to rejoice as they will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. According to People magazine, the theme parks announced on Friday that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise.

Face coverings are still required for all cast members and guests over the age of two, even among those who have been vaccinated, "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theatres and transportation," the parks said in a new update on its website. According to the update, masks must be worn at all times indoors unless guests are dining or swimming. Guests may temporarily remove masks while "actively eating, drinking."

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World made an announcement that it will gradually begin easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions as the number of fully vaccinated Americans continue to rise. In a previous update on the resort's website, it was stated that the parks will be reducing physical distancing measures in "many areas" of the park and will start phasing out temperature screenings for guests.

"As guidance has continued to evolve, we - with the support of health and government officials--will be making more gradual adjustments," the update read. As per People magazine, Universal Orlando Resort has also recently announced similar changes to their health and safety protocols.

On Friday, the theme park also adjusted its mask policy to allow park-goers to remove them when they are outdoors. Another recent update stated that "there are no more temperature checks upon entry" and that "social distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet." However, "all guests are still required to wear masks and guests will also be required to use hand sanitiser before boarding select rides."

In March 2020, Disney World and Disneyland in California both closed down due to the pandemic. Disney World began a phased reopening in July, while Disneyland just reopened to California residents only on April 30. (ANI)

