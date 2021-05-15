Left Menu

Disney World will no longer require guests to wear mask outdoors

People planning a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, now have a reason to rejoice as they will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:24 IST
Disney World will no longer require guests to wear mask outdoors
The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

People planning a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, now have a reason to rejoice as they will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. According to People magazine, the theme parks announced on Friday that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise.

Face coverings are still required for all cast members and guests over the age of two, even among those who have been vaccinated, "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theatres and transportation," the parks said in a new update on its website. According to the update, masks must be worn at all times indoors unless guests are dining or swimming. Guests may temporarily remove masks while "actively eating, drinking."

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World made an announcement that it will gradually begin easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions as the number of fully vaccinated Americans continue to rise. In a previous update on the resort's website, it was stated that the parks will be reducing physical distancing measures in "many areas" of the park and will start phasing out temperature screenings for guests.

"As guidance has continued to evolve, we - with the support of health and government officials--will be making more gradual adjustments," the update read. As per People magazine, Universal Orlando Resort has also recently announced similar changes to their health and safety protocols.

On Friday, the theme park also adjusted its mask policy to allow park-goers to remove them when they are outdoors. Another recent update stated that "there are no more temperature checks upon entry" and that "social distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet." However, "all guests are still required to wear masks and guests will also be required to use hand sanitiser before boarding select rides."

In March 2020, Disney World and Disneyland in California both closed down due to the pandemic. Disney World began a phased reopening in July, while Disneyland just reopened to California residents only on April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...

Pondy Lt Guv seeks people's cooperation in fighting COVID-19 spread

Expressing concern over the rise in number of coronavirus cases, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought the cooperation of the public in containing the spread of COVID-19.Addressing reporters after visiting the Co...

Bengal govt to impose 15-day complete lockdown from May 16 to stem Covid spread

West Bengal will go under a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30, the state government announced, as it put in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including prohibiting vehicular movement and disallowing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021