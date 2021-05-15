Left Menu

Thats going to be a lot of fun to be able to see that movie come out because obviously The Little Mermaid was a huge part of my childhood as well, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:22 IST
I'm stoked to be a part of 'Toxic Avenger': Jacob Tremblay

Child actor Jacob Tremblay, who is set to work with ''Game of Thrones'' star Peter Dinklage in new “Toxic Avenger” movie, said he is super thrilled to be part of the project.

Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action comedy hit, ''The Toxic Avenger''.

The 14-year-old actor, best known for films like “Room”, “Shut In”, “Good Boys”, “Doctor Sleep”, said he loves action movies and is thrilled to be part of Legendary Pictures' new film.

“I love filming action movies. I've only done like one or two before and this one is so cool. I'm so excited for this project. I feel like the whole story of the ‘Toxic Avenger’ would be so interesting to explore. I'm just so stoked to be a part of it. It's going to be a lot of fun.

''And when it (comes) in theatres then that's going to be so exciting to see people's reactions,” Tremblay told PTI.

He said more than him his family members are excited about his collaboration with Dinklage, who shot to international fame courtesy his role of Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series.

“My family is huge fan of him. I haven't seen ‘Game of Thrones’ yet but my mom and dad like pretty much and everyone are like big fans of ‘Game of Thrones’. I have seen him in like a couple of movies. We're really excited that he's going to be in ‘Toxic Avenger’,” he added.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'' actor Taylour Paige is playing the female in the movie.

Besides ''Toxic Avenger'', Tremblay has films “The Kid: An Animated Adventure”, “The Little Mermaid”, “White Bird” and “Bear Season”, in his kitty.

The actor didn't divulge any details about his forthcoming movies, apart from “The Little Mermaid”, directed by Rob Marshall and penned by David Magee.

“I'm really excited for ‘The Little Mermaid’. I started recording for that like a while ago. That's going to be a lot of fun to be able to see that movie come out because obviously ‘The Little Mermaid’ was a huge part of my childhood as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

