Left Menu

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:39 IST
Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller ''Poker Face''.

Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes game of poker, reported Deadline.

''Those friends have a love hate relationship with the host, a master game-player/planner, and he has concocted an elaborate scheme designed to bring a certain justice to all of them.

''However, Jake finds himself re-thinking his strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous home invader whose previous jobs have all ended in murder and arson,'' the official plotline read.

The project, which comes from Arclight Films, will be produced by Gary Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Keith Rodger.

Fleder is known for directing films such as ''Runaway Jury'' (2003), ''The Express: The Ernie Davis Story'' (2008) and Jason Statham-starrer ''Homefront'' (2013).

Crowe most recently starred in thriller ''Unhinged''. He will next feature in Chris Hemsworth-led ''Thor: Love and Thunder'' and horror thriller ''The Georgetown Project''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reduced the tariff for imported rice on Saturday to ensure food security and protect consumers in the worlds biggest importer of the grain. The Southeast Asian nation, which is battling elevated inflati...

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

A 12-story Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.The owner of the building had bee...

Tennis-Local hope Sonego stuns Rublev in Rome to set up Djokovic semi

Lorenzo Sonego defeated world number seven Russian Andrey Rublev on Saturday, continuing his dream run at the Rome Masters and becoming the first Italian semi-finalist at the event in 14 years with a come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-3 win. Follow...

Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroys building with AP bureau

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press offices in the Gaza Strip.The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021