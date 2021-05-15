Left Menu

Durga puja committees organise campaigns in Kolkata to create awareness about COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:58 IST
Durga puja committees organise campaigns in Kolkata to create awareness about COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Forum for Durgotsab, an organization comprising 500 Durga puja committees, on Saturday organized COVID-19 awareness campaigns in several market areas of the city and its outskirts to sensitize the public.

Members of the committees took out tableaux with messages about Covid protocols like avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, and using sanitizers, in their respective localities.

The committee members also distributed masks.

The forum organized the campaigns in 80 places from Salt Lake City to Thakurpukur.

''We organized campaigns at Jadubabur Bazar and Lansdown Market in the Bhawanipore area, among several other places,'' Secretary of 75 Pally Puja Committee, Subir Das, told PTI.

The campaigns, which found support from singer Lopamudra Mitra and elocutionist Satinath Mukherjee, were organized from 7 am to 12 noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reduced the tariff for imported rice on Saturday to ensure food security and protect consumers in the worlds biggest importer of the grain. The Southeast Asian nation, which is battling elevated inflati...

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

A 12-story Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.The owner of the building had bee...

Tennis-Local hope Sonego stuns Rublev in Rome to set up Djokovic semi

Lorenzo Sonego defeated world number seven Russian Andrey Rublev on Saturday, continuing his dream run at the Rome Masters and becoming the first Italian semi-finalist at the event in 14 years with a come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-3 win. Follow...

Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroys building with AP bureau

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press offices in the Gaza Strip.The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021