Durga puja committees organise campaigns in Kolkata to create awareness about COVID-19

The Forum for Durgotsab, an organization comprising 500 Durga puja committees, on Saturday organized COVID-19 awareness campaigns in several market areas of the city and its outskirts to sensitize the public.

Members of the committees took out tableaux with messages about Covid protocols like avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, and using sanitizers, in their respective localities.

The committee members also distributed masks.

The forum organized the campaigns in 80 places from Salt Lake City to Thakurpukur.

''We organized campaigns at Jadubabur Bazar and Lansdown Market in the Bhawanipore area, among several other places,'' Secretary of 75 Pally Puja Committee, Subir Das, told PTI.

The campaigns, which found support from singer Lopamudra Mitra and elocutionist Satinath Mukherjee, were organized from 7 am to 12 noon.

