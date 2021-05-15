Robert De Niro's injury won't affect 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' production: rep

Robert De Niro's leg injury will not impact the shooting of his latest movie ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', the veteran actor's spokesperson has said.

According to Deadline, the 77-year-old actor suffered a ''quadriceps muscle'' injury at his on-location home in Oklahoma, where he was working on the film, being directed by his frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese.

After the incident, De Niro flew back to his home in New York where he is receiving medical treatment.

The actor' representative said the film's production won't be affected by De Niro's injury as he was not scheduled to shoot for ''another three weeks''.

''While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York. ''This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks,'' the representative said.

Scorcese's ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', which will also star Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on author David Grann’s 2017 bestseller of the same title.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy and Lily Gladstone will also feature in pivotal roles in the Apple Original movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)