Mumbai Police issues 'Friends: The Reunion'-inspired COVID-19 advisory

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:30 IST
The Mumbai Police on Saturday gave a witty twist to the upcoming “Friends: The Reunion” special as they shared an advisory, inspired by the popular American sitcom, urging people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The show, which premiered in September 1994 was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved a cult status through TV reruns and streamers.

All the six original cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are coming back for ''Friends: The Reunion''.

The streamer HBO Max on Thursday released a teaser trailer for the special that showed the core cast walking in a distance with their back towards the camera.

The Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the teaser of the show and urged everyone to reunite with their friends only after the ''final season of COVID-19'' is over.

“’Reunite’ with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsofSafety #takingoncorona #friendsreunion,” Mumbai Police captioned the post.

The post has received over 57,200 likes and 500 comments.

Directed by Ben Winston, the much-awaited special will be broadcast on May 27.

Last year, Mumbai Police used a bit of '90s nostalgia with popular shows like “Nukkad”, “Mahabharat”, “Humlog”, “Fauji”, “Circus”, among others to drive home the point of social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They also had given twist to the popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ''Stree'': ‘Oh Stree Kal Aana’ to ‘Oh Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana’.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

