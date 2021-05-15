Left Menu

Nicole Kidman-starrer 'The Northman' gets 2022 release date

Nicole Kidman's upcoming film 'The Northman' has finally got a release date. The film, helmed by director Robert Eggers, will release in theatres on April 8, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:32 IST
Nicole Kidman-starrer 'The Northman' gets 2022 release date
Nicole Kidman. Image Credit: ANI

Nicole Kidman's upcoming film 'The Northman' has finally got a release date. The film, helmed by director Robert Eggers, will release in theatres on April 8, 2022. As per Variety, Focus Features announced the release date of the film on Friday. Universal Pictures International will premiere the movie internationally on the same day.

Apart from Kidman, the film also stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Bjork. The revenge thriller explores the depths to which a Viking prince will go to seek justice for the murder of his father. Eggers' third feature as director wrapped filming in December 2020. The production originally began late last summer in Ireland but had to pause for a period of time due to COVID-19.

"When I went to Belfast for 'The Northman', I was pretty scared," Kidman told Variety in January. Kidman added, "People were saying, 'Oh my God, if you go, you're going to get COVID.' So I was really frightened, but at the same time, I had this sense of duty and I had this sense of 'this is what I do.' I'm a creative being who shows up and I put on as much protection as I could and so I did the production and we were all safe and I went, 'OK, let's go.'"

'The Northman' serves as a follow up to 2019's 'The Lighthouse', which starred Dafoe and Robert Pattinson and earned an Academy Award nomination for best cinematography. In addition to Dafoe, 'The Northman' reunited Eggers and Taylor-Joy, who starred in his directorial feature debut, 'The Witch'. Eggers also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon. It is produced by Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and New Regency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.Another Oxygen Express carry...

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...

Tensions rise as Palestinian march aims to defy Paris ban

Marches in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were being held Saturday in a dozen French cities, but the focus was on Paris, where riot police got ready as organisers said they would defy a ban on the protest.Paris police chief Didie...

UPDATE 3-Lebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says

A Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli troops after he and others protesting in support of Palestinians tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanons state news agency NNA reported.NNA said another youth had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021