Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-opening

Marvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wax figure museum ahead of its re-opening next week. The king of the fictional Wakanda is dressed in his distinctive Black Panther suit, with an inbuilt "vibranium effect" which makes the outfit light up in purple when visitors touch it. Vibranium is the metal mined in Wakanda in the Marvel comic.

Lawyers for Durst ask for postponement of murder trial due to ill health: CNN

Lawyers for suspected serial killer Robert Durst, the subject of an Emmy-award winning six-part HBO crime documentary, have filed an emergency motion to postpone his murder trial over health issues including bladder cancer, CNN reported. The scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, Durst, 78, is charged with murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000 because of what she might have known about the disappearance of his wife Kathleen two decades earlier.

UK's Newman hopes to lift spirits with upbeat Eurovision song

After years of writing songs for the likes of DJ Calvin Harris and band Rudimental, James Newman is finally going to perform on a stage like no other - the Eurovision Song Contest. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter will represent the United Kingdom at next week's contest, to be held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

From kitchen to stage: Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening

Royal Ballet dancer Anna Rose O'Sullivan last performed to London audiences in "The Nutcracker" in December. She played Clara in a handful of shows and was to debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy when the COVID-19 pandemic once again shut down entertainment venues. So when Britain's largest ballet company reopens its doors next week, the 27-year old says she can't wait to "bring joy to the audiences again."

Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show

Move over Oscar and Tony. The Ambies have arrived. The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone.

'Coming back home': Musical 'Amelie' set for London theatre re-opening

Standing in a makeshift Paris metro station at London's Criterion theatre, actress Audrey Brisson performs a heart-warming song during a rehearsal for the musical "Amelie". It has been over a year since the production was on the stage in London, and as England takes the next step out of lockdown, the musical, based on the hit 2001 French film, will be one of the first to open in the capital's West End.

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate. The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

