Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together
The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges, Ludacris, 43, wrote alongside a photograph of pregnant Eudoxie posing in front of a table filled with flower arrangements.Eudoxie too shared some photographs from the same photoshoot.
Eudoxie too shared some photographs from the same photoshoot.
''Blessed year indeed. #35,'' she wrote. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already have a five-year-old daughter named Cadence. Ludacris also has two daughters, Karma, 18, and Cai, six, from previous relationships.
