CBS cancels 'All Rise' and 'Unicorn'

Television broadcast organisation CBS has dropped 'All Rise' and 'The Unicorn' after two seasons each.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:28 IST
Still from All Rise and Unicorn (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Television broadcast organisation CBS has dropped 'All Rise' and 'The Unicorn' after two seasons each. As indicated by Variety, 'All Rise' is set to air its last episode toward the end of May, while 'The Unicorn' wrapped up in March.

The transition to drop 'All Rise' comes under two months after series maker and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood was terminated from the s series following a probe into allegations of race and gender issues in the show's writer room. As announced by Variety, 'All Rise' dealt with the lives and connections of the judges, lawyers, clerks, and law enforcement officers who work at the Los Angeles County Courthouse. Simone Missick featured as recently named judge Lola Carmichael, with Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsey Gort, and Audrey Corsa. Dee Harris Lawrence, Len Goldstein and Michael Robin were executive producers. Warner Bros. TV created.

'The Unicorn' zeroed in on Wade (Walton Goggins), who embraces his 'new ordinary' in the wake of the loss of his wife. A devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters,he is making the significant stride of dating once more. Shockingly, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a 'unicorn:' employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. Per Variety, alongside Goggins, the show featured Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright. The show was made by Grady Cooper, Bill Martin, and Mike Schiff. Martin and Schiff executive produced alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Peyton Reed, and John Hamburg. CBS Studios created. (ANI)

