Seth Rogen reveals he was 'humiliated' in failed attempt to meet Beyonce

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen, who has one of the rarest distinctions of calling Beyonce a friend, recently admitted he didn't get off on the right foot.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:01 IST
Seth Rogen and Beyonce (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen, who has one of the rarest distinctions of calling Beyonce a friend, recently admitted he didn't get off on the right foot. According to People magazine, the two-time Golden Globe nominee recalled feeling "humiliated" after a run-in with Beyonce's bodyguard during a failed encounter with the pop icon at a previous Grammy Awards.

"I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyonce with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," he recounted on E! News' Daily Pop. He continued, "And I charged over. Instinct took over. I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got ... I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyonce."

Then, Rogen had to take the stage to present a Grammy and held his arms in "a very weird position" to cover his spilled screwdriver. Rogen has also shared this awkward moment in his memoir Year Book. Rogen previously recounted the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, after he and Beyonce lent their voices to Disney's 2019 live-action adaptation of 'The Lion King'. "It was terrible," he said, before explaining that he'd learned his lesson before officially meeting her at the movie's premiere.

Rogen said, "So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyonce in general. I waited for her to approach me, which they teach you. She was very nice and my beard actually got stuck in her sequin a little bit. If you look closely, you'll see some gray hair on her shoulder." Rogen and Beyonce co-starred in 'The Lion King' with Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, JD McCrary and Alfre Woodard.

Also in 2019, Beyonce released 'The Lion King: The Gift', the soundtrack album for 'The Lion Kin'g and and her visual album 'Black Is King'. And at the recent Grammy Awards, her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first gold gramophone for best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl'. (ANI)

