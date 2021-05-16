Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit extends message of gratitude after 54th birthday, urges fans to be safe

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those who have sent warm wishes on her 54th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:45 IST
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those who have sent warm wishes on her 54th birthday. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star took to Instagram and posted a sweet message in which she also urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video message, Dixit said, " I wish that you all are safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for such warm birthday wishes that you have sent [to] me. Your love and wishes make me feel very special - every single day." Talking about the current circumstances the actor added, "I know, the current times we are going through is very difficult. I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe, wear your masks, get vaccinated and follow all the COVID guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to work up this."

Along with the video, the 'Kalank' actor added a heart-shaped and folded hands emoticon" The 'Devdas' actor added in the caption, "Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone (joined hands emoticon) #ThankYou #Grateful."

On Saturday, Dixit received scores of heartwarming wishes from fans and her co-star from the industry. Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and many others took to their social media to sent birthday greetings to the actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

