Writer Subodh Chopra dies due to multiple organ failure

Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like Murder and Rog, died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital here, days after he recovered from COVID-19, his brother Shashank Chopra said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:01 IST
Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like “Murder” and ''Rog'', died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital here, days after he recovered from COVID-19, his brother Shashank Chopra said. Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in suburban Malad on Friday after his oxygen levels dropped. “He had recovered from COVID-19 on May 8. He started getting cramps in his stomach and was unable to eat anything. His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and we made arrangements for a cylinder at home,” Shashank Chopra told PTI.

The writer, along with his brother and sister-in-law had tested positive for COVID-19, ten days after his father passed away on April 10 due to the complications related to the virus. Shashank Chopra said on Friday, his brother's condition deteriorated and he was immediately admitted to the medical facility.

“He passed away two hours after he was admitted on May 14. He died due to multiple organ failure and bleeding in the intestine,” he said. Subodh Chopra's last project as writer-director was 2019 documentary ''Immortals of Kargil''.

