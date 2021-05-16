Left Menu

Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestine march in NYC amid Israel-Gaza conflict

American supermodel Bella Hadid who was recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash, joined the pro-Palestinian protest march on New York streets.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:23 IST
Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestine march in NYC amid Israel-Gaza conflict
Bella Hadid (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American supermodel Bella Hadid, who was recently accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clashes, joined the pro-Palestinian protest march on the streets of New York. Supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have been exceptionally vocal about their opinions on the continuous struggle among Israel and Palestine and have been amplifying the voices of people to extend international level support for their ancestral country amid the ongoing war.

Taking to her Instagram, Bella informed her fans that along with thousands of people, she, on Saturday (local time) had joined the pro-Palestinian protest march on New York streets to condemn the Israeli airstrikes at Gaza. The 24-year-old model shared a series of photos and videos from the protest wherein she is seen wearing Palestinian Keffiyeh with a face mask. She is also seen holding a large Palestinian flag as she joined the crowd marching for free Palestine.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "This many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine" Earlier, in a deleted Instagram post spotted by Fox News, that invited backlash from some of the social media users, Bella stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonisers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

She wrote, "There is NO place for this!!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself." Commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian clash, Hadid further said, "This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS."

Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The confrontation intensified in recent days as Ramzan brought large crowds to al-Aqsa and clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police. The death toll in Palestine due to Israeli airstrikes has reached 188, including 55 children as the conflict entered its seventh day on Sunday. On the other hand, more than 2,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel since Monday, killing 10 people in the Jewish nation, including an Indian national, The Times of Israel reported citing the country's military. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2120 hours SPO-BAD-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Coach creating match situations for me in training Sindhu on gearing up for Olympics By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 16 PTI The lack of competitions before the...

Maha: Woman ends life with lover before her marriage with another man

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her lover in Jalna district of Maharashtra, a night before her marriage with another man was to be solemnised on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred at Malkheda village in Bhokardan...

Cyclone Tauktae: 2 dead in Goa, power supply disrupted, roads blocked

Two deaths were reported in Goa due to cyclone Tauktae, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Sunday. Addressing a press conference on Sunday at his residence, he said Goa has reported two deaths. A girl in North Goa died because a tr...

Punjab: 4 including gangster booked for murder of two ASIs

The police have identified four people, including a notorious gangster, who were allegedly involved in killing two policemen and efforts are on to nab them, the police said on Sunday. Two Assistant Sub Inspectors -- Bhagwan Singh and Dalwin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021