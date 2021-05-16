Left Menu

Courtney Stodden seeks to make peace with Chrissy Teigen after public apology

American model Courtney Stodden is looking forward to making peace with Chrissy Teigen after she publicly apologised to her for her past abusive behaviour and online bullying.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:27 IST
Courtney Stodden seeks to make peace with Chrissy Teigen after public apology
Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American model Courtney Stodden is looking forward to making peace with Chrissy Teigen after she publicly apologised to her for her past abusive behaviour and online bullying. Courtney Stodden will entertain a sit-down with Chrissy Teigen to hash out their differences, according to Courtney's close source's statement to TMZ.

The source told TMZ that it was Chrissy's apology for her past abusive behaviour that was one of the last things Courtney needed to close that chapter and feel comfortable moving forward with their life and career. "Courtney would consider meeting Chrissy face-to-face down the road if they felt Teigen would be sincere, but there are no plans in the works for it to happen right now," TMZ reported.

Chrissy recently made headlines for her heartfelt apology to Courtney for her past tweets about her. With the apology note, she also promised to be better on the platform in the future. This public apology came after Courtney made a shocking revelation about Chrissy, claiming that the 'Snack-Off' star used to DM her telling Courtney to kill herself, and was also listed in her top ugly public tweets.

Sources at that time revealed to TMZ that Courtney was unsure if Chrissy was being sincere with the apology and wondered if she was just trying to save her face value. Now as the conflict between the two stars seems to be over, on the work front, Courtney is focusing on recording a debut extended play record, to express her feelings through music. She is looking forward to dropping the record later this year.

According to TMZ, Courtney is also working on a new book; detailing some of the topics she has discussed in interviews lately- the trappings of Hollywood fame, including predators and thoughts of suicide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2120 hours SPO-BAD-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Coach creating match situations for me in training Sindhu on gearing up for Olympics By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 16 PTI The lack of competitions before the...

Maha: Woman ends life with lover before her marriage with another man

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her lover in Jalna district of Maharashtra, a night before her marriage with another man was to be solemnised on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred at Malkheda village in Bhokardan...

Cyclone Tauktae: 2 dead in Goa, power supply disrupted, roads blocked

Two deaths were reported in Goa due to cyclone Tauktae, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Sunday. Addressing a press conference on Sunday at his residence, he said Goa has reported two deaths. A girl in North Goa died because a tr...

Punjab: 4 including gangster booked for murder of two ASIs

The police have identified four people, including a notorious gangster, who were allegedly involved in killing two policemen and efforts are on to nab them, the police said on Sunday. Two Assistant Sub Inspectors -- Bhagwan Singh and Dalwin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021