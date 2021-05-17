Left Menu

Boxing-Fury promises to smash Joshua in Saudi heavyweight bout

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has promised to smash compatriot Anthony Joshua in a video published on Twitter on Sunday that confirms their world title unification fight in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14. "I cannot wait, I repeat, I cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

17-05-2021
British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has promised to smash compatriot Anthony Joshua in a video published on Twitter on Sunday that confirms their world title unification fight in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14. Fury and Joshua have been slated to meet for several months, with discussions between both camps, promoters and prospective venues taking place both in private and via social media.

"Got some massive news for you all guys, I've just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he told me this fight is 100% on, August 14th 2021, summer time. All eyes of the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the 32-year-old Tyson said in the video. "I cannot wait, I repeat, I cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it - all eyes on us," he added.

Joshua, the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist, holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while Fury is the WBC belt holder.

