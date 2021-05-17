Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1; Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening and more

film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. films that were able to generate decent box office revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming service. Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000 The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 02:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1; Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening and more
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (angelinajolie_offiicial)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From kitchen to stage: Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening

Royal Ballet dancer Anna Rose O'Sullivan last performed to London audiences in "The Nutcracker" in December. She played Clara in a handful of shows and was to debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy when the COVID-19 pandemic once again shut down entertainment venues. So when Britain's largest ballet company reopens its doors next week, the 27-year old says she can't wait to "bring joy to the audiences again."

Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show

Move over Oscar and Tony. The Ambies have arrived. The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone.

Box Office: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1

Angelina Jolie's survival action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie's hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn't the reason "Those Who Wish Me Dead" sold hardly any tickets; "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" were both recent Warner Bros. films that were able to generate decent box office revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming service.

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate. The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with the Qatari and Egyptian foreign ministers, the State Department said on Sunday.Blinken and Qatars Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr...

Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya interact with industry experts on preparedness for Cyclone Taukate

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday interacted with the industry leaders about the likely impact of Cyclone Tauktae and preparedness for facing the same. The meet...

Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders, authorities said.Cooler weather early in the day gave firefighters a break, but by after...

Biden says he is working toward sustained calm in Israel-Palestinian conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is working with Palestinians and Israelis to work towards a sustained calm, adding that both deserve to live in safety and security. We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021