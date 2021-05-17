Left Menu

Mexico's Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020, Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 74 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.The 69th edition of the event, which was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood here, was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.According to the official Miss Universe website, the 26-year-old Meza was crowned by her predecessor Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, who won the pageant in 2019.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:42 IST
Mexico's Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020, Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 74 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.

The 69th edition of the event, which was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood here, was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official Miss Universe website, the 26-year-old Meza was crowned by her predecessor Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, who won the pageant in 2019. While Brazil's Julia Gama, 28, emerged the runner-up, Janick Maceta (27) from Peru finished third.

Castelino, 22, was congratulated by Miss Diva Universe India via its official Twitter page.

''India places 3rd Runner Up at @MissUniverse! Our hearts are filled with immense pride for our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, @AdlineCastelino who has done such an exceptional job at the Miss Universe Pageant! We couldn't have asked for a better representative than you,'' the post read.

Singer Luis Fonsi of ''Despacito'' fame performed at the three-hour competition, hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo.

This is the third Miss Universe victory for Mexico, with Ximena Navarrete and Lupita Jones being declared winners in 2010 and 1991, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent ...

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil

Seoul South Korea, May 17 ANIGlobal Economic Predicted automotive semiconductor concern became a reality. Following Hyundai Motors Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. As the factory was shut down, the possibi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021