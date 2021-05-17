Left Menu

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

PTI | Hollywood | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:52 IST
Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!” Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood's” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the US on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

