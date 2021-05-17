Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan urges people to stay indoors

Sending out a social message to spread awareness with a hint of humour, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who frequently treats his fans with amusing social media posts, on Monday gave another reason to stay at home: Cyclone Tauktae. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star took to Instagram and posted an intriguing throwback picture from his teenage days. The picture sees a younger Aaryan dressed in a black T-shirt and matching wayfarers. The actor shared the picture and connected it with Cyclone Tauktae that has claimed the lives of many.

The actor wrote in the caption that the cyclone has given us one more reason to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. With cyclone Tauktae advancing over Mumbai, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star captioned the post, "#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside."

Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani and more than 3.1 lakh followers liked the post within 53 minutes of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and laughing with teary eyes emoticons in appreciation of the post. The cyclone storm that originated over the east-central Arabian Sea has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. Time and again, Kartik has used his social media platforms to create awareness about public service announcements. Currently, the actor is using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for COVID patients, Kartik has also been urging everyone to help the needy while making generous contributions himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

