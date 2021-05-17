Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan urges people to stay indoors

Sending out a social message to spread awareness with a hint of humour, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who frequently treats his fans with amusing social media posts, on Monday gave another reason to stay at home

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:36 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan urges people to stay indoors
Picture shared by Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sending out a social message to spread awareness with a hint of humour, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who frequently treats his fans with amusing social media posts, on Monday gave another reason to stay at home: Cyclone Tauktae. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star took to Instagram and posted an intriguing throwback picture from his teenage days. The picture sees a younger Aaryan dressed in a black T-shirt and matching wayfarers. The actor shared the picture and connected it with Cyclone Tauktae that has claimed the lives of many.

The actor wrote in the caption that the cyclone has given us one more reason to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. With cyclone Tauktae advancing over Mumbai, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star captioned the post, "#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside."

Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani and more than 3.1 lakh followers liked the post within 53 minutes of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and laughing with teary eyes emoticons in appreciation of the post. The cyclone storm that originated over the east-central Arabian Sea has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. Time and again, Kartik has used his social media platforms to create awareness about public service announcements. Currently, the actor is using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for COVID patients, Kartik has also been urging everyone to help the needy while making generous contributions himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 provisional against US dollar....

ISMA urges govt to raise minimum selling price of sugar to help mills clear cane dues

With the liquidity of sugar mills been hit due to the lower prices of the sweetener, industry body ISMA on Monday again urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to help millers clear cane dues to fa...

Pope appoints new Hong Kong bishop after long delay

Pope Francis named on Monday Stephen Chow as the new bishop of Hong Kong, a long-delayed appointment that comes amid Sino-Vatican frictions and growing Western concern over human rights in the global financial hub.Chow, 61, head of Hong Kon...

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73; Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15.

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73 Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021