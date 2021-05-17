Left Menu

Lars Von Trier brings back original cast for 'The Kingdom' final season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:00 IST
Danish filmmaker-writer Lars Von Trier has roped in the original cast members of his cult classic hospital series “The Kingdom” for the upcoming third and final season. The show, set on the neurosurgical ward of a Copenhagen hospital, ran for two seasons in the 1990s. According to Variety, Danish actors Ghita Norby, Peter Mygind, and Soren Pilmark will reprise their roles for the five-episode final season, joined by new additions Nicolas Bro and Bodil Jorgensen. Norby will return to The Kingdom as anesthesiologist Rigmor Mortensen, who is now a patient in the hospital she once ruled, while Mygind and Pilmark will also reprise their original roles as the self-absorbed doctor Mogge and the cynical resident physician Krogsgaard, aka “The Hook'', respectively.

Jorgensen will take on one of the leading roles of the sleepwalker Karen and Bro will play hospital porter Balder.

Von Trier has penned the script, with original writer Niels Vorsel, and will direct all five episodes under the title ''The Kingdom Exodus''. Plot details are unknown but it is expected to explore unsolved stories of the hospital.

Shooting is scheduled to start sometime this year. The series is produced by Zentropa, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) and Danish broadcaster DR.

Louise Vesth is producing for Zentropa Entertainments.

The show is expected to premiere in 2022.

