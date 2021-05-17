Left Menu

Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June

Ace actor Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated film 'Sherni' will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in June.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:02 IST
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ace actor Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated film 'Sherni' will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in June. The makers took to Twitter and made the announcement of the film's release in June. It read, "She is ready to leave a mark! Meet the #SherniOnPrime in June."

Along with the news, the makers shared a poster of the film featuring the 'Kismat Konnection' star. In the new poster, Balan is seen holding a satellite phone as she stands amid a dense jungle. The actor is seen on the radar of a gun in the intriguing poster. Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'. The movie stars Balan in the lead along with a powerful ensemble cast comprising of versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. A riveting storyline to look forward to, in 'Sherni', the 'Dirty Picture' star essays the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

Earlier this year in February, the 'Kahaani' star announced the movie with a poster of the film. She wrote on Instagram, "Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot!Directed by: #AmitMasurkar ,Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku" Last seen in 'Shakuntala Devi', Balan shifted the release to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

