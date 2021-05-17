Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Disneyland Paris to re-open on June 17; 'WandaVision' rules at MTV Movie and TV Awards and more

Updated: 17-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AT&T to exit media in $43 billion deal with Discovery

AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros Studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said on Monday they will combine their content assets to create a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery President and Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which brings together one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, and Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking, and nature and science shows.

Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show

Move over Oscar and Tony. The Ambies have arrived. The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smartphone.

Box Office: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1

Angelina Jolie's survival action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie's hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn't the reason "Those Who Wish Me Dead" sold hardly any tickets; "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" were both recent Warner Bros. films that we're able to generate decent box office revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming service.

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

The military-style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate. The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Disneyland Paris to re-open on June 17

Disneyland Paris said on Monday that it would re-open on June 17, as French bars, restaurants, and tourism sites gradually resume their operations after having been shut due to COVID-19 sanitary restrictions.

'WandaVision' rules at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Marvel comics spinoff "WandaVision" dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, while Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen got special awards for their contributions to the film industry. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award, for best performance in a movie, for his final film, the jazz period drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The "Black Panther" actor, 43, died in August 2020 of colon cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

