Left Menu

It's an achievement to have the ability to say no, says Arjun Kapoor

. Its a big achievement if you feel you are self sufficient and can decide whether you want to work or not, he added. As an actor I have the capability of helping make a film come true, that is an achievement, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:55 IST
It's an achievement to have the ability to say no, says Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor believes his biggest achievement in his almost a decade long career is to reach a position where he can afford to say no to a role that doesn't resonate with him. The 35-year-old actor started his journey as an assistant director and made his acting debut in 2012 with Yash Raj Films' romantic drama “Ishaqzaade”.

He has starred in commercially successful titles like ''Gunday'', ''2 States'' and ''Ki & Ka'' as well as critically-appreciated projects ''Aurangzeb'' and ''Finding Fanny''.

Kapoor said he is satisfied with the way things have unfolded for him in the film industry. ''There is a lot of happiness and satisfaction that in eight-nine years of my career I have been able to reach a place where I have the ability to say no. It's a very big power that an actor can possess -- to decide to not go to work or to say 'I don’t want to do this film','' the actor told PTI in a Zoom interview. . ''It's a big achievement if you feel you are self sufficient and can decide whether you want to work or not,'' he added. The actor's upcoming films include ''Sardar Ka Grandson'', which premieres exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, adventure-horror-comedy “Bhoot Police”, Mohit Suri-directed action-thriller “Ek Villain Returns” and remake of Tamil comedy “Comali”.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, best known for “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”, “Bhoot Police” also featuring Saif Ali Khan, is slated to hit cinema halls on September 10, while “Ek Villain Returns” is set to release theatrically on February 11, 2022.

Kapoor said as a performer he is never content and always aspires to outdo himself with every role he portrays. ''I always crave to do better I want to perform better... Creatively I am never satisfied and I am too emotional and involved with every film I do. That phase and journey will go on.'' He feels grateful that he has the capability of carrying the films on his shoulders and bring them to the audiences. ''Today, when I do a film, I know it will be made, it will be completed, and because of that people will get work. As an actor I have the capability of helping make a film come true, that is an achievement,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

UK sanctions Myanmar Gems Enterprise in bid to cut off junta funding

Britain announced sanctions against state-owned enterprise Myanmar Gems Enterprise MGE on Monday, saying the move would deprive the military junta there of a key source of funding.The designation against MGE will cut off a key source of fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021