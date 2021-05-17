Left Menu

Sonu Sood notifies followers about fake COVID-19 donation campaign in his name

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people amid the COVID-19 crisis, on Monday warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need.The 47-year-old actor took to social media to alert his followers that there is a organisation that is asking people to donate using his name, but has no link with him.Please beware and report to your nearest police station, he wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the organisation named Sonu Sood Foundation featuring his photograph.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:06 IST
Sonu Sood notifies followers about fake COVID-19 donation campaign in his name

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people amid the COVID-19 crisis, on Monday warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need.

The 47-year-old actor took to social media to alert his followers that there is a organisation that is asking people to donate using his name, but has no link with him.

“Please beware and report to your nearest police station,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the organisation named 'Sonu Sood Foundation' featuring his photograph. The actor labelled the poster and the foundation as 'fake'. Last year during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.

Amid the much-deadlier second wave of COVID-19, he is supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

UK sanctions Myanmar Gems Enterprise in bid to cut off junta funding

Britain announced sanctions against state-owned enterprise Myanmar Gems Enterprise MGE on Monday, saying the move would deprive the military junta there of a key source of funding.The designation against MGE will cut off a key source of fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021