Left Menu

Badrinath opens after winter closure

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-05-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 08:39 IST
Badrinath opens after winter closure

The famous temple of Badrinath in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand opened after the winter break early on Tuesday amid traditional rituals.

The chief priest of the temple, Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, opened the portals of the temple at 4.15 am chanting Vedic hymns and praying for the well-being of all.

However, the opening ceremony was a subdued affair with only a limited number of people, including the priests, the Dharmadhikari and administrative officials, attending it in compliance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

In normal circumstances, thousands of people turn up at the high-altitude temple dedicated to Vishnu to witness its opening ceremony.

For the second consecutive year, the temple witnessed a simple, thinly-attended opening ceremony.

The temple was decorated with around eight quintals of marigolds on the occasion.

With the opening of Badrinath, all the four Himalayan temples known as char dham are now open in Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath opened on Monday while Yamunotri and Gangotri opened on May 14 and 15 respectively.

However, they have been kept out of bounds for pilgrims for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is being hoped that the pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temples after the pandemic subsides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...

Apollo Tyres gets NABL accreditation for outdoor regulatory testing

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing.The company has been accredited with ISOIEC 17025 for the wet grip and coast by noise tyre tests o...

Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at ...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways April Passenger Load Factor At 24.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd APRIL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 24.2 ANNOUNCES CARRIED A TOTAL OF 22,404 PASSENGERS LAST MONTH, AN INCREASE OF 63.2 COMPARED TO APRIL 2020 APRIL CARRIED 73,113 TONNES OF CARGO A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021