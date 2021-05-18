Left Menu

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in 'intimate' ceremony

Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement.A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine.They got married.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:31 IST
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in 'intimate' ceremony

Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement.

A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine.

''They got married. It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier,'' the representative added.

The ceremony was held at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The ''Positions'' hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, ''Stuck with U'' in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...

Apollo Tyres gets NABL accreditation for outdoor regulatory testing

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing.The company has been accredited with ISOIEC 17025 for the wet grip and coast by noise tyre tests o...

Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at ...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways April Passenger Load Factor At 24.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd APRIL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 24.2 ANNOUNCES CARRIED A TOTAL OF 22,404 PASSENGERS LAST MONTH, AN INCREASE OF 63.2 COMPARED TO APRIL 2020 APRIL CARRIED 73,113 TONNES OF CARGO A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021