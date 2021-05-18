Left Menu

Paramount Plus sets season five premiere date for 'The Good Fight'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:11 IST
The fifth season of the hit legal drama ''The Good Fight'' will air on June 24 on the streaming service Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS has announced.

According to Deadline, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

Created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, the show is both a spin-off and a sequel to hit series ''The Good Wife'', which aired on the CBS network between 2009-2016.

The new season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. Original cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo are returning as guest stars in the season premiere to wrap up their characters' storyline.

Last season was cut short by three episodes due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown, preventing closure on their respective arcs.

Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa also round the cast.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

