The panel for the ongoing 20th season of The Voice also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:47 IST
Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib in biking accident, 'feeling okay'

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is ''doing all right''.

According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalised briefly thereafter.

The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on ''The Voice'' for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show.

''I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises,'' he said.

''I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,'' he added. The panel for the ongoing 20th season of ''The Voice'' also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

