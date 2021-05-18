Left Menu

Ariana Grande marries boyfriend Dalton Gomez in 'intimate' wedding ceremony

American singer Ariana Grande got hitched to her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:14 IST
Ariana Grande marries boyfriend Dalton Gomez in 'intimate' wedding ceremony
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Ariana Grande got hitched to her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony recently. While the exact date of the wedding is still unknown, TMZ reported that the couple had tied the knot last weekend.

Sources close to Ariana said that the wedding was a private event that took place at her home in Montecito. TMZ learnt that there were less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.

There was no "official ceremony" and the duo said their "I dos in an informal way", according to the sources. Ariana and Dalton who began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas. They posted lots of pictures chronicling their romance, and after their engagement; Ariana's mom, Joan, shared her excitement of welcoming Dalton as her son-in-law in the family.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo," she wrote in an Instagram post at that time. As per TMZ, Ariana bought her Montecito house in June from Ellen DeGeneres for which she plunked down USD 6.75 million.

On a related note, before dating Dalton, Ariana was supposed to get married to her then-fiance and comedian Pate Davidson. They dated for a few months in 2018 and got engaged the same year. However, due to several circumstances and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, Pete and Ariana parted ways in October 2018. (ANI)

