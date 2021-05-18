Left Menu

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam dies

Jackie Shroffs makeup artist Shashi Satam, who worked with the actor in movies Hero, Parinda and 1942 A Love Story, passed away at a hospital here. Last Wednesday he fell in his bathroom and had a stroke and passed away yesterday, Ayesha Shroff told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:47 IST
Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam dies

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam, who worked with the actor in movies ''Hero'', ''Parinda'' and ''1942: A Love Story'', passed away at a hospital here. He was in his 70s.

The actor's wife Ayesha Shroff said Satam was keeping unwell and last week he suffered a stroke. He breathed his last on Monday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

''He was pretty frail since before last year’s lockdown. But he used to still sit on the set while his assistant did my husband’s makeup. Last Wednesday he fell in his bathroom and had a stroke and passed away yesterday,'' Ayesha Shroff told PTI. Jackie Shroff, 64, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the demise of his make-up man of 37 years. “Shashi Dada Will always be in deepest corner of my heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away,'' he wrote. During his decades long career, Satam also worked on popular films like ''Karz'', ''Teri Meherbaniyan'', ''Kaash'', ''Kyon Ki...'' and ''Hulchul''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people.

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people....

PM Modi holds meeting with field officials from states, districts on COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister...

PREVIEW-South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency.South Korean official...

One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two others injured when a mini-load carrier skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021