Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital

The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28.Randhir Kapoor He is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, a hospital insider told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:47 IST
Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged, a hospital source said Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28.

''(Randhir Kapoor) He is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday,'' a hospital insider told PTI. He was previously shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a day or two. Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his two younger brothers -- Rishi Kapoor (67) due to cancer and Rajiv Kapoor (58), following a heart attack, within a span of one year.

He is best known for his roles in ''Kal Aaj Aur Kal'', ''Jawani Diwani'' and ''Raampur Ka Lakshman''. Some of his recent outings include the ''Housefull'' series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

