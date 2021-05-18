Left Menu

Sigourney Weaver to lead Amazon's 'The Flowers of Alice Hart' series

It will be filmed in Australia.

Veteran actor Sigourney Weaver is set to headline the series adaptation of popular book ''The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart''.

The project comes from streamer Amazon Prime Video, which has ordered the seven episodes for the series, reported Deadline.

Penned by Australian novelist Holly Ringland in 2018, ''The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart'' is described as a ''tale of female resilience, friendship, and the power to overcome tragedy''.

The story follows a young girl, Alice Hart, whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life. After a family tragedy in which she loses both her abusive father and beloved mother in a tragic and mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice is taken to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Sarah Lambert will adapt the novel and also serve as showrunner. Glendyn Ivin will direct.

Weaver will also executive produce the show alongside Lambert, Ivin, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss.

The project is backed by Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios and Endeavor Content. It will be filmed in Australia.

Weaver, best known for headlining ''Alien'' franchise, will next star in ''Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' and James Cameron's ''Avatar'' sequels.

