Left Menu

Amazon bags global rights for Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:31 IST
Amazon bags global rights for Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' series

Amazon has acquired the worldwide rights for Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy-starrer Hulu series ''Nine Perfect Strangers''.

Based on the book of the same name by ''Big Little Lies'' author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the US and China later this year, the streamer said in a statement.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

''Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them,'' the official plotline read.

The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also include Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Kidman has also executive produced the series along with her ''Big Little Lies'' executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator David E Kelley, who has penned the series with John Henry Butterworth.

''I’m so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing 'Nine Perfect Strangers' filming to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic,'' Kidman said.

''Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with Hulu in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of Amazon. The stars have aligned and I am thrilled,'' she added.

The show's executive producers also include Per Saari, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, McCarthy, Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Levine, Molly Allen and Moriarty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the cou...

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Report says Myanmar internet a ''virtual battlefield''

Myanmars military rulers are seeking to limit access to the internet to an internal network of only whitelisted sites to quash opposition to their seizure of power, according to a report by the International Crisis Group.It likened the inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021