A documentary on hockey legend Dhyan Chand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:33 IST
A docudrama on the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the making.

Producer and enterpreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan Chand, will work on the documentary, which focuses on the early life and struggles of the hockey wizard.

The producers said they had discussed about the project with Dhyan Chand's son, hockey player Ashok Dhyanchand and had planned to begin shooting in Jhansi and Allahabad in 2020 but the shoot was delayed due to COVID-19.

The pre-production for the documentary is now set to begins in June with the producers planning to release it on December 3, on the 42nd death anniversary of the legend.

Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey, earned three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949 and scored 570 goals in 185 matches.

Dhyan Chand was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday on 29 August is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year.

