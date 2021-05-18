'Hausla High Rakh' by RED FM to Promote Hope

Left Menu

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the campaign, ‘Hausla High Rakh’ with the aim of spreading hope and inspiration during this time when the entire nation is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19. The campaign focuses at keeping the spirits high of RED FM’s listeners by promoting positive content. Renowned cricketer, Suresh Raina and Bollywood’s leading music composer, Shekhar Ravjiani are the face of this campaign. RJ Raunac from Delhi will lead the campaign across the network.

Suresh Raina and Shekhar Ravjiani are well-known personalities across the country. Suresh Raina has come on-board to share stories of hope. As he is an idol to millions, his ‘Hope Updates’ will reach out to people across the country through RED FM’s network. Shekhar Ravjiani will be connecting with the ‘Hausla Heroes’ from various parts of the country. These people have gone out of their way to spread hope during these trying times. ‘Hausla High Rakh’ unfolds with a specially created anthem created by Shekhar Ravjiani that aims at lifting the spirits of the people. The anthem also features Suresh Raina. Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “With the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic for some time now, it is important that we also promote the acts of kindness, positivity and encourage people to keep their hopes intact. RED FM’s ‘Hausla High Rakh’ is a humble step to showcase some of the positive stories from the society. It is aimed at giving people a sense of resilience and positivity, even as the dark clouds of COVID-19 continue to hover around.” Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Raina, said, “Hope has kept my family and loved ones intact during the last one year. While the medical fraternity and front line workers are doing their best to help us get through this phase, it is important that as a community we help them by keeping our hopes alive and believing in them. I am glad to be a part of this campaign that aims to spread positivity and hope for people across the country.” Talking about his association, Shekahar Ravjiani, said, “As citizens, it is important that we take care of each other during this time. We all have been tirelessly working towards keeping our loved ones safe and sending out a message of hope to those who are facing difficulties. I am looking forward to bring to you the stories of people who have fought hard and have done some incredible work during the ongoing pandemic. Their stories gives me a hope for a better tomorrow.” About 93.5 RED FM We are Irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today’s Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is ‘BajaateRaho!’ at RED FM we always speak up for the right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the ‘station for expression’ by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we don’t follow the herd and its testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 433 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION & BEST RJs. Image: Hausla High Rakh PWR PWR

