Left Menu

Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas get married

Their divorce was finalised in February.Prior to Stause, Hartley, 44, was married to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:11 IST
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas get married

Actors Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have tied the knot. According to People magazine, the couple got married ''recently''. The ''This Is Us'' actor and his former ''The Young and the Restless'' co-star made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

They first sparked marriage rumours earlier this month after they were photographed wearing wedding bands on their hands while spending some quality time at the beach in Malibu. Hartley and Pernas, 31, started dating earlier last year and made their relationship social media official on the New Year's Eve.

This is Hartley's third marriage. He was previously married to ''Selling Sunset'' actor Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalised in February.

Prior to Stause, Hartley, 44, was married to his ''Passions'' co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. They have daughter Isabella, 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the cou...

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021